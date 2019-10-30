Armenian SIS head speaks on fight against possible new wiretap

Special Investigation Service’s head Sasun Khachatryan asked to comment what measures are being taken to prevent repeated unlawful wiretapping of the heads of law enforcement agencies and the Prime Minister.
His remarks came at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, they should just ‘talk less.’
As reported earlier, on September 11, recording of a phone conversation of Armenia’s National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and head of Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan appeared on the internet. They discussed the criminal case in connection with the arrest of Robert Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.
Two cases were instituted on the fact of illegal wiretapping