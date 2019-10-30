Khamenei: Lebanese, Iraqi peoples put forward reasonable demands

Lebanese, Iraqi peoples have put forward reasonable demands, but it is important that they be implemented within the law of these countries, said Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Seyed Khamenei,
Speaking about the latest events in Iraq and Lebanon, Khamenei noted: “The biggest damage that enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive them of security, as they have started to do so today in some countries in the region.”
He called on interested parties in Iraq and Lebanon to put an end to the instability and unrest, Mehr reported.
“I recommend those who care in Iraq and Lebanon remedy the insecurity and turmoil created in their countries by the US, the Zionist regime, some western countries, and the money of some reactionary countries,” he said.