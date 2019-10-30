Finance Ministry: Number of judges in Armenia will not increase

The Armenian government rejected a request from the judicial department for the appointment of 10 more judges, said the head of the Armenian judicial department Karen Poladyan on Wednesday at the joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, the judicial system in the republic is overloaded and needs to increase the number of judges, which could reduce the burden on administrative courts. Poladyan also suggested raising the salaries of judges.
Meanwhile, the statement on the government’s decision caused dissatisfaction of the My Step ruling bloc MP, Vladimir Vardanyan, who led the discussion today.
The displeased deputy appealed to the Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan with a demand to clarify the situation.
“Why did we have problems in this area? You will not argue that this is prescribed by law? Well, salaries are regulated by law, and we can’t raise them? So why did we get a refusal in this case as well?” Vardanyan wonders
Janjughazyan, in his turn, noted he could make such statements, since these figures are also provided for by law. This caused a laugh in the audience.
“The law regulates the number of judges. As soon as this amount is reviewed, we will immediately review the issue of financing,” he said.