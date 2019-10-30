Armenia Central Electoral Commission to use funds to pay salaries and bonuses next year

The funds to be allocated to the Central Electoral Commission in 2020 will mainly be used to pay salaries and bonuses. This is what Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan declared during a discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the standing committees of the National Assembly.
According to him, about 80-85% of the funds to be allocated by the government will be used to pay salaries and bonuses.
Based on the draft of the 2020 State Budget, the government will be allocating AMD 1,179,000,000 to the Central Electoral Commission compared with the 26,400,000 allocated in 2019.