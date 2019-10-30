Armenia MOD meets with Charge d'Affaires of British Embassy

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan today met with Charge d’Affaires of the British Embassy in Armenia Alison Cheek and newly appointed military attaché, Deputy Colonel Anthony Bromwell (seat in Tbilisi), as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The defense minister congratulated the military attaché on assuming the mission and wished him success during his service in Armenia.
Tonoyan stated that the British-Armenian cooperation in the defense sector is at a high level and continues to grow on a regular basis.
In her turn, Cheek affirmed the UK’s willingness to enhance cooperation and stated that the UK Ministry of Defense attaches importance to the cooperation.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.