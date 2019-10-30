Armenian state competition authority, French University in Armenia sign memorandum of cooperation

Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan and Rector of the French University in Armenia Jean-Marc Lavest today signed a memorandum of cooperation, as reported the news service of the SCPEC.
Chairman of the SCPEC Gegham Gevorgyan attached importance to the establishment of close cooperation between the SCPEC and the French University in Armenia in order to gear the scientific potential towards the solutions to problems with protection of economic competition and provide future specialists with opportunities to gain hands-on skills. The chairman added that this is the first step and that more memoranda of cooperation would be signed with other educational institutions across Armenia.
Rector Jean-Marc Lavest welcomed the signing of the memorandum with the SCPEC and stated that such collaborations are particularly important for students. Through the signed memorandum, the parties will particularly collaborate by conducting research and analyses with students and professors and holding meetings, lectures, joint roundtable discussions, forums and conferences, theme-based seminars, court games and other scientific-practical events. Students will also visit the Commission’s structural subdivisions and will have the opportunity to work as interns.