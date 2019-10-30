Sergey Shoygu meets Azerbaijani President Aliyev

The Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, signed in Sochi by the heads of two states, is the only way to preserve the sovereignty of the republic, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
According to him, the memorandum signed by the presidents of Turkey and Russia is not easily implemented, but we this is probably the only way to establish peace and preserve the sovereignty of Syria, TASS reported.
The Russian Defense Minister noted that Russia today has gained vast experience in the fight against international terrorism.
Touching upon coalition military construction, Shoygu noted that the agenda here is quite extensive.
“Cooperation is developing according to a plan that we are considering and approving together,” he said.
Aliyev on Wednesday received the heads of military departments of the CIS countries, who arrived in Baku at a meeting of the CIC Council of Defense Ministers.
Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Sochi on October 22 adopted a memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation in northeast Syria.