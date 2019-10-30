Armenian PM, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss opportunities for cooperation development

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Congratulating the diplomat on the start of her term of office, Nikol Pashinyan stated that the political dialogue between Armenia and Lithuania is effective and serves as a good basis for bringing a new sweep to the economic ties. The head of government also touched upon the EU-Armenia partnership and expressed gratitude to the Parliament of Lithuania for ratifying the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Ambassador of Lithuania stated that it was an honor for her to be in office in a period of major changes in Armenia and contribute to the development of the relations between Armenia and Lithuania in bilateral and multilateral formats.

In the context of intensification of economic ties, the interlocutors discussed the opportunities for partnership in the establishment of direct air communication, technologies, tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, the fight against plastic garbage and other areas of mutual interest.

The parties also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.