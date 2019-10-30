Baku expresses protest to Washington regarding Artsakh FM's visit to US

Baku has expressed its protest to Washington regarding the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilyan to the United States.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdulayeva has reported that “the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United States of America has filed a complaint to the US Department of State and has addressed a relevant letter to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, the chairs of the committees and the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group".