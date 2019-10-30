Armenian MFA: We hope better solutions will be found in domestic political processes in Lebanon

Armenia hopes better solutions will be found in domestic political processes in Lebanon, said Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan on Wednesday.
"We hope the best solutions will be found for the benefit of further stabilizing the country and the prosperity and welfare of the friendly Lebanese people," she said.
According to her, during all the events in Lebanon, the Armenian Embassy in Beirut operates in emergency mode.
"The embassy made a statement to the Armenian citizens temporarily staying in Lebanon, urging them to stay away from congestions and refrain from visiting crowded places. As for the Armenian community of Lebanon, it is constitutionally represented in the state bodies of the country and participates in internal political processes as a natural participant and actor in the political life of the country. The Armenian Embassy in Beirut is in constant contact with both the leaders of the community structures and the relevant representatives of the Lebanese authorities," she said.