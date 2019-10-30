News
Artsakh Defense Ministry: We will give equivalent actions in case of continued provocations from Azerbaijan
Artsakh Defense Ministry: We will give equivalent actions in case of continued provocations from Azerbaijan
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have become more frequent on the contact line in the recent days, Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the source, the Azerbaijani side, once again taking a destructive position and showing disrespect for the meeting of the CIS defense ministers in Baku, is aggravating the situation on the contact line, increasingly using sniper weapons.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said it remains committed to agreements to reduce tensions, however, it will give equivalent actions in the event of continued provocations by the enemy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
