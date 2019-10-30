Alexis Ohanian: Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Reddit and Initialized Capital Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian in his Twitter referred to the US House of Representatives’ adoption of the historic resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
“Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide through the House. On to the Senate….” Ohanian tweeted.
As reported earlier, the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide during the Tuesday’s vote.
A total of 405 congressmen supported the resolution, 11 legislators spoke out against.