Alexis Ohanian: Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide
Alexis Ohanian: Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Reddit and Initialized Capital Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian in his Twitter referred to the US House of Representatives’ adoption of the historic resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

“Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide through the House. On to the Senate….” Ohanian tweeted.

As reported earlier, the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide during the Tuesday’s vote.

A total of 405 congressmen supported the resolution, 11 legislators spoke out against.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
