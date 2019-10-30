Armenia Deputy PM receives Fitch Ratings representatives

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received representatives of Fitch Ratings who are conducting Armenia’s sovereign ratings, as reported the Government of Armenia.
The Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the organization’s past and future activities and, at the request of the international organization’s representatives, presented the scope of key reforms of the Government.
Mher Grigoryan also talked about the importance of development of the capital market and presented the main scope of reforms expected in the sphere of public governance. The parties touched upon the tax-budgetary policy and the reforms made in the public procurement sector and exchanged views on Armenia’s investment attractiveness, and the Deputy Prime Minister noted Armenia’s advantages and the opportunities for economic development.