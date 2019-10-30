PM receives OGP CEO

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan received today Sanjay Pradhan, OGP CEO, the government's press service reported.
The PM welcomed the OGP CEO's visit to Armenia and highlighted the meeting today, during which they discussed the implementation process of the Fourth Action Plan of OGP initiative.
According to him, the Armenian government attaches great importance to membership in the Open Government Partnership Initiative, the principles of which are fully consistent with the priorities of our Government's activities: accountability, transparency, the rule of law and the protection of human rights.
Since the velvet revolution, Armenia has been steadily moving forward with the strengthening of democratic institutions, and the government has already endorsed strategies for various areas, he added.
Sanjay Pradhan, in his turn, noted that Armenia plays an important role in the OGP as the country that has made impressive democratic progress.
According to him, the velvet revolution was a great impetus for inspiration and hope given by the Armenian citizens and expressed the will of the citizens to effect change in the country.
Eduard Aghajanyan, Chief of PM staff, attending the meeting, presented details of discussions during the working group meeting.
PM Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the OGP CEO and underlined that the Armenian Government is committed to continuing its open, accountable, transparent governance activities and attaches importance to the support of international partner institutions, including OGP, in developing institutional capacity in this regard.