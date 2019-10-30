Armenia 3rd President hands certificates to Andranik Margaryan School of Politics alumni

Armenia is currently facing many problems, and I am certain that you will sincerely become involved with solving them. This is what third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in his welcoming remarks before the ceremony during which certificates were granted to the graduates of the Andranik Margaryan School of Politics.

“Armenia has always been in need of smart professionals who make decisions that are right and timely and, most importantly, people who infinitely love their homeland. Armenia is currently facing many problems, and I am certain that you will sincerely become involved with solving them. Believe me when I say that those problems will be solved by people who can perform their tasks in their respective fields. This is the important thing,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

Established in 2016 as the first school of politics in Armenia, the Andranik Margaryan School of Politics has nearly 400 alumni who are members of various political parties and non-partisans.