Thursday
October 31
Thursday
October 31
Newspaper: Andranik Kocharyan promises to bring Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan for questioning soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: "We wrote that during one of the last sessions of [majority] My Step [faction of parliament], serious dissatisfaction had been expressed toward Andranik Kocharyan, particularly regarding the April [2016] war committee. One of the reasons for the dissatisfaction is with the prime minister's adviser, former chief of the intelligence department of the Armed Forces, Major General Arshak Karapetyan.

The point is that the committee called him for "questioning," and Kocharyan (…) asked Karapetyan even offensive questions.

"He had seen the first solid 'witness,' he had gotten excited," our committee source said.

Karapetyan complained to [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, saying that he was not worthy of such treatment and that one should not treat his own that way. And Pashinyan urged [My Step faction head Lilit] Makunts to "ask" Kocharyan “to order.” The latter was reprimanded for not being strong on others, not being able to bring people, showing his might on his own. Kocharyan has promised to bring [third President] Serzh Sargsyan for questioning in the near future."
