Thursday
October 31
Newspaper: After Buquicchio announcement, Armenia parliament majority faction holds urgent closed meeting
Newspaper: After Buquicchio announcement, Armenia parliament majority faction holds urgent closed meeting
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past newspaper writes: "The authorities, who were extremely concerned about Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio's statement regarding the Constitutional Court of Armenia, are trying to get out of the situation in a favorable way.

Particularly, according to the information of Past newspaper, on the day of the statement yesterday evening there was an urgent meeting in the "My step" faction, where they discussed and tried to analyze what Buquicchio really wanted to say.

Legal experts were invited to clarify the case, who have tried in detail to open the brackets. After all, while it was clear to everyone that there was a clear criticism of the Armenian authorities in the text of the Venice Commission president, they planned to do everything possible that it should be presented to the public with the prism they want.

And it was no accident that after the meeting, the authorities began to express their gratitude and express their satisfaction with the Venice Commission.

But all of this was followed by Buquicchio's interview with Shantnews, and it turned out that the thanks seemed to be "inappropriate."
