Newspaper: Fines to be introduced in Armenia for not appearing at military exercises

The Armenian government proposes to fine citizens who do not appear at military exercises, Zhamanak daily reported.
"The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the parliament draft amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, and proposes that not attending military training and visiting the military commissariat on the day specified in the agenda, without good reason should be included in the list of administrative offenses," the source noted adding that it will be punished for AMD 30,000, and if the same offense is repeated within a month, the fine will be increased to AMD 50,000.