News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Newspaper: Shadowy side Russia defense minister’s Armenia visit, agreement was breached
Newspaper: Shadowy side Russia defense minister’s Armenia visit, agreement was breached
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - 168 Hour newspaper of Armenia writes: "The sitting of the CIS Committee of Defense Ministers has started in Baku and, as it is known, the day before Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu arrived in Yerevan on a short visit. Why did Shoygu actually came to Yerevan? And what happened here?

The point is that at the time, during the reign of third RA President Serzh Sargsyan, an agreement was reached with the Russian side that there would be no CIS defense ministers' meetings in Yerevan and Baku, so that the parties could participate calmly and have no restraint to attend those sessions.

And this arrangement has always been maintained, and no meeting of the CIS Committee of Defense Ministers has ever taken place either in Baku or in Yerevan. In fact, this time the Armenian authorities failed to keep up the arrangement, and the meeting of the ministers was scheduled in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

It was obvious that in such a case the Armenian side would not participate in that session, and in order to mitigate the matter of the Armenian side’s not participating, he [Shoygu] arrived in Yerevan one day before that meeting and then left for Baku from there."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Embassy accuses Western-funded NGOs, media for intention to undermine relations
“Why the Russian-Armenian relations issues are not discussed by Russians and Armenians, but by Western-funded NGOs and the media?…
 Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan
The allies have responded to US through Armenia…
 Russian, Armenian defense ministers attend groundbreaking ceremony for new military-sport school
A new complex in line with the best international standards...
 Armenia PM receives Russia Defense Minister
Greeting the Russian defense minister, Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the...
 Russian, Armenian defense ministries sign 2020 Cooperation Plan
In his welcoming remarks, Armenia’s defense minister highly...
 Combat potential of 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to almost double
Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday inspected the Russian base stationed in Gyumri…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos