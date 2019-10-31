Newspaper: Shadowy side Russia defense minister’s Armenia visit, agreement was breached

YEREVAN. - 168 Hour newspaper of Armenia writes: "The sitting of the CIS Committee of Defense Ministers has started in Baku and, as it is known, the day before Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu arrived in Yerevan on a short visit. Why did Shoygu actually came to Yerevan? And what happened here?
The point is that at the time, during the reign of third RA President Serzh Sargsyan, an agreement was reached with the Russian side that there would be no CIS defense ministers' meetings in Yerevan and Baku, so that the parties could participate calmly and have no restraint to attend those sessions.
And this arrangement has always been maintained, and no meeting of the CIS Committee of Defense Ministers has ever taken place either in Baku or in Yerevan. In fact, this time the Armenian authorities failed to keep up the arrangement, and the meeting of the ministers was scheduled in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
It was obvious that in such a case the Armenian side would not participate in that session, and in order to mitigate the matter of the Armenian side’s not participating, he [Shoygu] arrived in Yerevan one day before that meeting and then left for Baku from there."