U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs passed a resolution on Thursday against Russia's participation in the G7 meetings, MBS reported.
According to the resoultion, Russia should not take part in the G7 summits until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors” and adheres to “standards of democratic societies.
The G7 includes Germany, the US, Canada, Japan, France, UK and Italy. Russia has been participating since 1998.
However, after the return of Crimea, members refused to come to the summit in Sochi, and gathered in Brussels.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the next G7 meeting, which will be held in the US in 2020.
According to the American leader, it makes sense to discuss many international issues with Russia.
Later, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the leaders of the G7 participating countries during the last summit could not reach consensus on the invitation of Russia to the club. German Chancellor Angela Merkel linked the issue of resuming the G8 format with progress in the Ukrainian settlement.
Vladimir Putin, in his turn, said that Moscow is ready for dialogue and does not exclude the restoration of the G8 format, but it is not a goal in itself.