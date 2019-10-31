News
Armenia Cadaster Committee head dismissed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At today's session, the government decided to dismiss Sarhat Petrosyan as Head of the Cadaster Committee of Armenia.

On October 18, the head of the Cadaster Committee submitted a resignation to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting as main reason the fact that does not share the government's policy and approaches in urban development. He declared that he could no longer tolerate the “gang” structure leading to corruption.

The press reported that Petrosyan has serious disagreements with the former and current heads of the Urban Development Committee.
