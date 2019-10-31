News
News
Armenia government to allocate extra funding to border settlements within nanny institute introduction program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At its session today, the Government of Armenia decided to allocate additional funds to the beneficiaries of the support program (nanny institute) to organize child care in parallel with work if people who are on three-year parental vacation return to work before their children turn two years old.

This is particularly regarding the mountainous, high mountainous, and border settlements’ beneficiaries who are included in this program since last year, as well as those wishing to be included in it this year.
