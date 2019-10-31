News
Political scientist: It will be more difficult to pass Armenian Genocide resolution at US Senate
Political scientist: It will be more difficult to pass Armenian Genocide resolution at US Senate
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Passing a resolution in the US Senate will be far more difficult. Political scientist Suren Sargsyan wrote about it on his Facebook page.

In particular, he noted: "Another resolution with the content of the resolution adopted at the US House of Representatives has already been submitted to the Senate for discussion.

In the upper house of the US Congress, in the Senate, the passage of the [Armenian] Genocide resolution will be a much more complicated process. The problem is that there is a so-called "veto" application (Senate Hold) in Senate practice. This means that any of the 100 senators can enforce it and “block” any legal act or resolution preventing its entry into the full agenda and voting.

This process is well known to our lobbyists. We have twice used it against [US] ambassador candidates to Armenia and Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza and John Hoagland (by Senator Menendez).

I'm not going into the legal process, but the support of Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is of critical importance to us here.

At the moment we have the initial support of 16 senators and one senator who, to my surprise and his Turkish friends, has joined supporters (Cory Booker).”
Հայերեն
