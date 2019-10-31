Arsen Babayan's visitation ban lifted

YEREVAN. - The ban on former Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Assembly of Armenia Arsen Babayan's meeting with his relatives has been lifted. This was reported by the Special Investigation Service, adding that his meeting with his wife and children was allowed.
Earlier, Sasun Khachatryan, head of the Special Investigation Service, told reporters that he had no information about the ban on Babayan meeting with his underage children.
Arsen Babayan is accused of committing an act stipulated by several articles of the Criminal Code, and detention is the measure of restraint selected against Babayan.
On October 26, the Penitentiary Service issued a statement that, based on the decision of the body conducting the criminal proceedings, visitations to Arsen Babayan were prohibited in the interests of the investigation.
Following this statement by Sasun Khachatryan, Arsen Babayan's lawyer Yervand Varosyan posted on his Facebook page the decision by Avetisyan, Deputy Head of the Department for Investigation of Torture and Crimes against Humanity, to ban Babayan's visitations and telephone conversations.