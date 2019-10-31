Japanese Justice Minister resigns amid scandal

Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai resigned on Thursday amid scandal, Japan Times reported.
The scandal flared up this week, when one of the weekly reports appeared that he and his wife, who is also a member of the upper house of parliament from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), had violated legislation by misuse of funds of the headquarters during their election campaigns.They reportedly doubled the payments to some of the hired campaign staff. They were also accused of petty bribery of voters: it was reported that they gave residents of their constituencies food grocery kits.
By the way, this will be the second resignation for new cabinet. Trade minister Isshu Sugawara has resigned, a month and a half after assuming his post, amid an accusation in a weekly tabloid that he violated an election campaign law.