Armenia Prosecutor's Office: Criminal case launched into wastewater pipe damage, Voghji river pollution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A criminal case was launched at the Prosecutor's Office of Armenia into the damaging of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine pipeline and polluting Voghji river with waste water on October 17.

It was found out that the pipeline was damaged in Nerkin Geratagh village of Syunik Province due to the violation of waste transportation rules.

As a result, the wastewater passing through the pipeline had filled into the tributary flowing through the said area, and then it was discharged into Voghji river, negligently polluting the environment.

The investigation will determine the full facts and causes of the incident, as well as the full and final extent of the damage caused to the environment.

Armenia official: There are heavy metals in Voghji river, I suppose there will be criminal accountability

 
