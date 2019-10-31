News
Thursday
October 31
News
Armenia MPs visit Upper Lars, study situation at vehicle queues
Armenia MPs visit Upper Lars, study situation at vehicle queues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The delegation of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia, led by committee chairman Mikayel Melkumyan, visited Upper Lars.

The situation of the queues and traffic jams that have become chronic over the years has been thoroughly studied on the spot.

The Armenian delegation also visited the North Ossetian parliament.

All interested parties were present.

All the existing issues have been thoroughly studied, in particular the issue of increasing the capacity from Russia to Georgia, Armenia, especially the capacity of freight transport.

At the same time it was noted that during construction the vehicle queues will increase further and alternative solutions are needed.

Issues related to the organization of phytosanitary checkpoints, passenger transport, cargo inspection, batch release, and the service provided by the border service were discussed.
