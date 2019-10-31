News
Thursday
October 31
News
Apple announces record quarterly revenue
Apple announces record quarterly revenue
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple's quarterly revenue increased by 2%, reaching the highest rate in the history of this American company - $ 64 billion, the company said in a statement.

“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we’re very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store.”

IPhone smartphones still bring Apple the largest revenue compared to other products. IPhone sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 were $ 33.362 billion, compared to $ 36.755 billion for the same period in fiscal year 2018. The company sold iMac computers for $ 6.991 billion ($ 7.340 billion in 2018) and iPad tablets for $ 4.656 billion ($ 3.983 billion) during the reporting period.

Dividends to shareholders of the company for the quarter exceeded $ 21 billion. The company predicts that its revenue in the first quarter of 2020 will amount to $ 85.5-89.5 billion, and operating expenses in the range of $ 9.6-9.8 billion.

Founded in 1976, Apple manufactures iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets, iMac computers, MacBook laptops, iPod music players, and other high-tech equipment. The corporation, headquartered in Cupertino, is one of the largest in the world, its market capitalization in the fall of 2018 exceeded $ 1 trillion, but by now it has decreased to approximately $ 960 billion.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
