Baghdadi raid video released

The US military posted a video of the raid of ISIS leader’s home Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, The Guardian reported.
The video, shot by a drone, was posted on Twitter by the US Central Command. The footage shows the beginning of the operation, when the US military approached the house of the gunman.
The Pentagon revealed other details of the operation to eliminate al-Baghdadi. According to a statement by the military department, US special forces removed a large amount of documents and electronic devices from the terrorist’s house
US military representatives confirmed that DNA analysis proves the elimination of al-Baghdadi. It is reported that six members of the ISIS group, including four women, were killed along with him.