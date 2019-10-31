News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Baghdadi raid video released
Baghdadi raid video released
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics


The US military posted a video of the raid of ISIS leader’s home Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, The Guardian reported

The video, shot by a drone, was posted on Twitter by the US Central Command. The footage shows the beginning of the operation, when the US military approached the house of the gunman.

The Pentagon revealed other details of the operation to eliminate al-Baghdadi. According to a statement by the military department, US special forces removed a large amount of documents and electronic devices from the terrorist’s house

US military representatives confirmed that DNA analysis proves the elimination of al-Baghdadi. It is reported that six members of the ISIS group, including four women, were killed along with him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump announces elimination of likely successor of ISIS leader
“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated…
 Badasyan: I have no desire to meet Nairi Hunanyan
"I have no desire to meet him…
 Newspaper: Nairi Hunanyan has been using psychotropic drugs since 2010
As for Karen Hunanyan, who is Nairi Hunanyan’s brother and is...
 Kremlin reacts with caution to US allegations of elimination of ISIS leader
If this information is really confirmed…
 Armenia National Security Service acting director on MP's information about October 27, 1999 events
If it becomes necessary, and it will definitely become...
 Trump says ISIS leader killed after US raid in Syria
”He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos