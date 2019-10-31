US House of Representatives’ Armenian Genocide resolution has become culmination of this process, PM Pashinyan says

YEREVAN. – Yesterday, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide. This is a very important event in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and will certainly bring a new impetus to that process. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at today's session of the Armenian government.
"I would like to express my appreciation in this regard to the Armenian organizations in the Diaspora, and in this case in the United States, which have worked for decades to achieve the Genocide’s recognition in the United States and in various countries.
In practice, this decision had matured for many years, as almost all US states have recognized the genocide at the state level. This has become the pinnacle of this process, the culmination," he said.
The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the members of the Armenian Caucus at the US House of Representatives, and, in general, to all House members who voted in favor of the resolution.