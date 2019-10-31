Armenia government changes school funding formula

YEREVAN. – At today's session, the government decided to change the current funding formula for public schools. The project was presented by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan, noting that according to the current resolution, the annual funding for schools is determined by the number of their students.
He emphasized that the new amendments propose that in calculating the funding for under-equipped, under-manned schools the number of classrooms should also be taken into account, which is due to the main part of the expenses.
Many schools in Armenia are not able to provide teacher remuneration in line with budget targets.
As per Harutyunyan, this legal act proposes to include a new changeable variable, the number of classrooms, in the funding formula for underprivileged schools.
The minister also noted that the minimum monthly salary of a teacher is set at 108,000 drams, but it can reach up to 125,000 drams.
The minister added that if the salaries of teachers increase by 10% each year, in 4 years it will reach the GDP per capita per year.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that by introducing a minimum wage, the teachers of schools operating in Yerevan and in remote villages would receive the same salary for at least one rate.