Armenia PM: It is clear that there were monopolies in imports but there are in schools too, that’s problem

YEREVAN. – Thanks to the introduction of an electronic enrollment system in schools, the number of overcrowded schools has been reduced by about 50 percent and the number of emptier schools - by 60 percent. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, announced this today at a cabinet meeting, adding that the schools cannot enroll pupils beyond their licenses.
Harutyunyan noted that this positive experience will spread to other cities and communities of Armenia as well. He noted that a voluntary decision had been made in this area.
In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced: “That's why there was uproar when the system was introduced. In other words, we have monopolies in areas that are even difficult to imagine. It was clear that there were monopolies in the field of imports, but that there are monopolies in schools, too, that’s a problem.”