News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia PM: It is clear that there were monopolies in imports but there are in schools too, that’s problem
Armenia PM: It is clear that there were monopolies in imports but there are in schools too, that’s problem
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Thanks to the introduction of an electronic enrollment system in schools, the number of overcrowded schools has been reduced by about 50 percent and the number of emptier schools - by 60 percent. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, announced this today at a cabinet meeting, adding that the schools cannot enroll pupils beyond their licenses.

Harutyunyan noted that this positive experience will spread to other cities and communities of Armenia as well. He noted that a voluntary decision had been made in this area.

In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced: “That's why there was uproar when the system was introduced. In other words, we have monopolies in areas that are even difficult to imagine. It was clear that there were monopolies in the field of imports, but that there are monopolies in schools, too, that’s a problem.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos