Armenia PM: We need to eradicate from state system those who preach ignorance

YEREVAN. – The institute for the prevention of domestic violence must work and develop. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the government session today
"No one has the right to violate the RA citizen's rights,” Pashinyan stated.
According to him, there are such forces in the government as well. "We have to eradicate from the state system all those who are engaged in propaganda of ignorance—to the very last detail, even with tweezers, so that no molecule remains of that bacterium,” the prime minister emphasized.