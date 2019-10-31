Official: It is necessary to provide highly-paid work to attract youth to Armenia

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan said he is ready to find 20-100 highly qualified specialists who have graduated from the best universities in the world to work in Armenia if the Armenian government is ready to accept them and provide high salaries. His remarks came during at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Thursday.

The question is only whether Armenia is ready to start this process or not, he said adding that they are going to implement a program aimed at attracting the necessary specialists from abroad. However, he noted that it should be allocated AMD 90 million, since it is necessary to create an appropriate base to promote the formation of healthy motivation among young people.

“If you want to know what our plans are for the future, then we are currently working on the implementation of the Armenia-2050 vision, according to which the population in Armenia should increase to at least 5 million people by the 2050,” he said adding that in order to attract young people and highly qualified specialists, it is necessary to create appropriate conditions for their employment/

The arguments of the Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs caused skepticism and many questions from deputies.