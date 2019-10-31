Armenia premiere: We will shake off from our feet those who will try not to let country move forward

YEREVAN. – Let us go into the elderlies’ care centers and see under what conditions and environment these people are kept in the true sense of the word. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the government session today.

“We must put an end to this. It will not be easy; it’s not that we will create an ideal system, but at least we will say that we will not put up with the desperate mood,” Pashinyan said, but adding that that these changes will not bring huge results.

"There is no guarantee that this will be the case;, but the worst change is better than the hopeless present," the prime minister emphasized.

"The people have given us the mandate to push the country forward, and we will shake off from our feet all those who will cling to our feet and try not to let the country go forward, and we will move our country forward with the confidence of our people," Nikol Pashinyan concluded his speech.

The government today decided to liquidate four boarding schools and one orphanage. Their funding will go to support the children of these boarding schools and orphanage, but this time within their families, as well as to daycare centers.