Lawyer: Armenia needs legislative regulation against fans of aggressive driving

The legislative initiative to provide citizens with the opportunity to complain about each other in connection with traffic violations will not improve the situation on the roads, lawyer Artak Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am
According to him, since before there was no such regulation, consideration of citizens' complaints caused difficulties.
As he noted, it turns out that the actions of the Traffic Police are a demonstration of indicators and fines.
“But preventive measures are not observed,” he said adding that the Traffic Police cannot consider all submitted addresses.
When asked that it is often possible to observe aggressive driving, which is actually not prohibited by law, but fraught with sad consequences, Artak Khachatryan noted that in many countries such behavior on roads is not allowed.
“It would be much more useful to draft a law to exclude such a ride,” he said.