Armenia Deputy Education Minister on teaching of Armenian Church history

We need to understand what the purpose of the subject is and what our objective is. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arevik Snapiosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the issue of teaching History of the Armenian Church as a subject in general education schools.

“The sub-committee on education held a session as part of the joint committee of the Government of Armenia and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and during the session, it was stated that we are currently considering and developing the standards for each subject taught in school, understanding the purpose of each subject and the objectives that we want to meet. If our objective is to make sure Armenian schoolchildren know, attach importance to and understand the role and significance of the Armenian Church in the history of the Armenian people, then, in my opinion, and after consulting with experts, this can best be presented during Armenian history lessons,” she noted.

She is certain that the government will be able to reach an agreement with the Armenian Apostolic Church. “We are ready for constructive dialogue that will help us understand the purpose of having a separate or unified subject and the objective of learning, and I’m certain that we will reach an agreement. As for the method for the solution to the issue, there are pedagogues and scholars who can show us how we can meet our objective,” she said.