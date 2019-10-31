News
Unaoil employees confess to bribing government officials in Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, some other states
Unaoil employees confess to bribing government officials in Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, some other states
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

Former Unaoil oil and gas company employees Cyrus Ahsani and Saman Ahsani pleaded guilty to bribing government officials in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and several other countries, WSJ reported

UK citizens are expected to stand trial on April 20, 2020. Both businessmen are suspected of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). 

The company’s former business development director, Steven Hunter, also pleaded guilty to an FCPA conspiracy charge in a separate agreement in August, the Justice Department said.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Ahsani admitted giving bribes to government officials in Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Congo, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Libya and Syria from 1999 to 2016.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
