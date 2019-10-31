News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Russian Embassy accuses Western-funded NGOs, media for intention to undermine relations
Russian Embassy accuses Western-funded NGOs, media for intention to undermine relations
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Despite the clear position of the Armenian leadership, NGOs, using the media, are trying to split the Russian-Armenian relations, Russian Embassy in Armenia’s press service reported after the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

According to the statement, is obvious that they realize what disastrous consequences will follow the approaches they advance regarding close ties with Russia.

“Why the Russian-Armenian relations issues are not discussed by Russians and Armenians, but by Western-funded NGOs and the media? What is the purpose of the authors of numerous "independent" studies on the harmful effects of the deployment of the Russian contingent in the republic, and, ultimately, who benefits from the destruction of historical ties between the two states?”.

Centuries-old Russian-Armenian relations, despite a number of problematic issues, continue to develop steadily, indicating agreement has been reached with the Armenian side during the visit of the Defense Minister to expand bilateral military-technical cooperation, the statement added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Shadowy side Russia defense minister’s Armenia visit, agreement was breached
During the reign of third President Serzh Sargsyan, an agreement was reached with the Russian side that…
 Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan
The allies have responded to US through Armenia…
 Russian, Armenian defense ministers attend groundbreaking ceremony for new military-sport school
A new complex in line with the best international standards...
 Armenia PM receives Russia Defense Minister
Greeting the Russian defense minister, Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the...
 Russian, Armenian defense ministries sign 2020 Cooperation Plan
In his welcoming remarks, Armenia’s defense minister highly...
 Combat potential of 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to almost double
Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday inspected the Russian base stationed in Gyumri…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos