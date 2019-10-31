Russian Embassy accuses Western-funded NGOs, media for intention to undermine relations

Despite the clear position of the Armenian leadership, NGOs, using the media, are trying to split the Russian-Armenian relations, Russian Embassy in Armenia’s press service reported after the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.
According to the statement, is obvious that they realize what disastrous consequences will follow the approaches they advance regarding close ties with Russia.
“Why the Russian-Armenian relations issues are not discussed by Russians and Armenians, but by Western-funded NGOs and the media? What is the purpose of the authors of numerous "independent" studies on the harmful effects of the deployment of the Russian contingent in the republic, and, ultimately, who benefits from the destruction of historical ties between the two states?”.
Centuries-old Russian-Armenian relations, despite a number of problematic issues, continue to develop steadily, indicating agreement has been reached with the Armenian side during the visit of the Defense Minister to expand bilateral military-technical cooperation, the statement added.