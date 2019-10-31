Newly appointed governor of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor: I don't know PM personally

YEREVAN. – Relations between the newly appointed governor of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province Ararat Grigoryan and former provincial governor Trdat Sargsyan cannot hinder the normal operation of the provincial governor. Grigoryan said this speaking to reporters today. It should be noted that the newly appointed provincial governor was the lawyer for one of the participants of the incident in Vayots Dzor.
According to the new provincial governor, this circumstance will not restrict him at this post. "The position of provincial governor will not impede the work of a lawyer," he said.
Grigoryan said that he will not continue his legal activities.
He said he did not know why the government had chosen him as the new governor of Vayots Dzor.
Asked if any of the members of the government had petitioned for him to this post, he said: “Nobody has guaranteed for me. (…). I don't know the Prime Minister personally."
Early in October, then Vayots Dzor governor Trdat Sargsyan submitted his resignation.
According to media reports, new governor Ararat Grigoryan has assumed the duties of attorney of governor’s assistant Harutyun Grigoryan, who was arrested on charges of beating Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan.
Trdat Sargsyan's name is linked to the September 17 incident in Yeghegnadzor, during which the governor's assistant beat the lieutenant colonel. Sargsyan denies his involvement in the incident and insists he was at home at the time.
Trdat Sargsyan, nevertheless, had announced that he would resign as Vayots Dzor Governor, stressing the importance of establishing political ethics and political responsibility in the new Armenia.