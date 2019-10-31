Armenian Engineering City model to be introduced in Ethiopia

The Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF) and the Ethiopian Ministry of Innovation and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding on in Addis Ababa, within which they will cooperate in the fields of high technology, engineering and innovation.
Within cooperation, it is envisaged to implement the Engineering City Model in the Ethiopian Talented and Gifted Center.
The memorandum was signed in Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Getahun Mekuria and Business Incubator Foundation (EIF) Business Development Program Director Amalia Yeghoyan.
This is the beginning of a new partnership that will include technology skills development projects, R&D laboratories, experience exchange programs to encourage innovation ecosystem development in both countries.
According to Amalia Yeghoyan, signing a direct memorandum was a pleasant surprise.
Amalia Yeghoyan participated in the AfriLabs annual gathering as a special speaker.
The Enterprise Incubator Foundation signed in April a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Computer Science of Addis Ababa University.