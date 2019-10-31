News
Armenia Deputy Justice Minister meets with US Department of State delegation
Armenia Deputy Justice Minister meets with US Department of State delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan today received the delegation led by US Department of State Director of the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts Cheryl Fernandes.

 

Greeting the guests, Deputy Minister Grigoryan underscored the high level of cooperation between the parties and, in her turn, Cheryl Fernandes expressed gratitude for the reception.

 

During the meeting, Grigoryan presented the reforms that the Ministry of Justice is implementing, the judicial and legal reforms, as well as the efforts that the Ministry of Justice will be making within the scope of the Strategy on Human Rights Protection, as well as the Penitentiary and Probation Strategies, which are being developed.

 

Cheryl Fernandes viewed the meeting with the deputy minister as effective and highlighted the partnership between the US and Armenia in the establishment of institutions that will help combat corruption in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն
