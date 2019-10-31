TV and Radio Commission chief: There should also be private multiplex in Armenia

YEREVAN. – In addition to the public digital multiplex in Armenia, the private multiplex should also be implemented by law. Unfortunately, the present law provides conditions for the construction of a multiplex that is not beneficial to investors. So there should be clearly milder requirements for both the state fee and in terms of RA coverage to attract investors in this area. Tigran Hakobyan, Chairman of the Television and Radio Commission (TRC), told this to reporters today.
"Armenia does not have the frequency to have several multiplexes; the frequency bandwidth is low in our country. And since we, ultimately, are a country at war, some of these bandwidths are at the special services, or the Ministry of Defense.
“But we need to have a private multiplex that will broadcast those TV companies that will not be able to broadcast on digital state multiplex as a result of the competition. In order to broadcast in public digital multiplex, all TV companies must meet the standards accepted in Europe,” he said.
According to Hakobyan, TV companies pay for digital broadcasting. He expressed the opinion that the private sector will not set a higher fee, and then stressed that the fees drop amid competition.