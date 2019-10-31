Armenia diaspora commissioner: We have to start mass repatriation within next 3 years

YEREVAN. – We have to start mass repatriation within the next three years. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, said this in a conversation with reporters in the National Assembly today.

"I definitely believe that mass repatriation is possible; there are preconditions for that. We just have to get to that point in the next few years. We must remove all the disturbing circumstances,” he said.

Sinanyan noted that not everything has changed over one night after the revolution. "We either establish as a state and create a critical mass of population that is needed for the long-term viability of the state, or we do not; we have no alternative. We are working on our vision for 2050, which states that we must have at least 5 million inhabitants by 2050; of course, it is realistic if we have the political will. ”

To the observation that third President Serzh Sargsyan had stated yesterday that if there would be immigration if he were to be arrested, then let him be arrested, Sinanyan responded: “It's his thesis; it's not mine. I'm talking about major systemic changes."