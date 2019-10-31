Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on problems with repatriation

We weren’t left with a strategy on Armenian communities of the Diaspora. We have to start from scratch. This is what High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

According to him, having an strategy on what Armenia expects from its relations with the Diaspora is one thing, and having policy on work with Armenian communities of the Diaspora is another thing.

When asked what changes need to be made to see the return of Diaspora Armenians to Armenia and whether the kindness of customs officers is enough, Sinanyan said interaction with customs officers is the first interaction of a Diaspora Armenian with an Armenian in Armenia and added that this is not enough.

When asked if there are bigger problems that hinder repatriation, Sinanyan said the biggest problems are the underdeveloped economy, lack of jobs and the levels of education and healthcare.