Armenia Public TV and Radio Council Board chair: We do not receive any calls from “above”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – There is a need to create other public channels; but it is not linked to desire, rather to opportunities. This was stated by the director of the state-funded Public Television and Radio Council of Armenia, Ara Shirinyan, speaking to reporters today.

"We are trying, with our internal resources, to have the Internet broadcast within the public as much as possible," he said.

Asked whether the Public Television is receiving instructions from the authorities, given that such conversations have been going on for years, Shirinyan responded: "We do not receive any calls from ‘above,’ I assure you. All of this is managed by the TV company, based on its operations and public demands.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
