Karabakh Parliament rejects bill on making amendments to Constitution

With 4 “in favor”, 24 “against” and 1 abstinence vote, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) rejected the bill “On making amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh”.
Months ago, Samvel Babayan had launched a petition and collected about 20,000 signatures to make amendments to the Constitution and lift the permanent residency requirement for a presidential candidate that would provide Samvel Babayan with the opportunity to run in the presidential elections.