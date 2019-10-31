News
Karabakh Parliament rejects bill on making amendments to Constitution
Karabakh Parliament rejects bill on making amendments to Constitution
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

With 4 “in favor”, 24 “against” and 1 abstinence vote, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) rejected the bill “On making amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh”.

Months ago, Samvel Babayan had launched a petition and collected about 20,000 signatures to make amendments to the Constitution and lift the permanent residency requirement for a presidential candidate that would provide Samvel Babayan with the opportunity to run in the presidential elections.
