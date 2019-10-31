Almost AMD 7.4 billion to be allocated to Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia

It is planned to allocate AMD 7 billion 396 million 131 thousand from the state budget to ensure the further work of the Public TV and Radio Company in 2020 compared with AMD 7 billion 426 million in 2019, said chair of the Council of Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia Ara Shirinyan during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Thursday.
According to him, this amount should provide broadcasting and production of informational, political, economic, cultural, educational, scientific, sports and other programs.
It is also planned to allocate AMD 146 million 864 thousand to the Council for coordination of work and monitoring, which is almost AMD 3.5 million less than in 2019.