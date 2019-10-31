Minister: 4 museums expected to be restored in Armenia in 2020

Funds for the implementation of the program for the preservation of the cultural heritage of Armenia in 2020 will be increased, said Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, this is linked to the repair of galleries and museums operating in Armenia, as well as the implementation of a heating system.
“We plan to restore four museums,” he said.
According to the draft budget for 2020, the department plans to allocate AMD 179 billion 459 million, while AMD 158 billion 886 million were allocated in 2019.