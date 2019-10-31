News
Armenian high-tech industry minister gives speech at expo in Doha
Armenian high-tech industry minister gives speech at expo in Doha
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan attended the solemn opening ceremony of Smart City Expo Doha 2019 in Qatar and delivered a keynote speech during the ministerial discussion entitled “Smart Cities and the Path for the Future”.

 

As reported the Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan talked about the advancement of technologies in Armenia, emphasized that the Armenian government has declared technology as an overriding economic sector and is recording 25% growth every year and talked about the importance of technology education.

 

Arshakyan attached importance to having an Armenian Diaspora on the path to becoming an attractive environment for technology, providing the opportunity to link companies in Armenia and foreign companies wishing to do business in Armenia to global markets.

 

During the expo, Arshakyan had meetings with Qatar’s government officials, as well as a meeting with members of the local Armenian community and representatives of the Armenian technological community at the newly opened embassy of Armenia. He congratulated the Ambassador of Armenia to Qatar and members of the community on the opening of the embassy and considered it a historic event. In regard to the development of relations with Qatar, Hakob Arshakyan attached importance to the role and significance of the Armenian community.
Հայերեն
